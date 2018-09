Taro Chiaki's YOMEKURA Shonen Manga Is Set To End This Fall

Reiji, a young boy, changes schools at the request of his dying mother. While the change in schools should be simple and easy going, Reiji finds that instead he is in a school of all girls that are all candidates to be his future bride! The series,, launched in 2015 in the pages of. The creator, Taro Chiaki, who is also known for a similar and equally successful series,Chiaki announced recently that at the begining of October;would be ending its run. The series ran for a successful three years and, through, compiled ten volumes of the manga series. Thoughts on the series conclusion? Was this a series that any readers followed? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!