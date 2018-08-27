The Fantasy Series IRIS ZERO Returns To Publication This Fall

Iris Zero is the latest manga title to return to publication after an extensive hiatus. Hit the jump for all of the details on the series return!

" In a world where nearly every kid has a superpower called an “Iris,” only a few unfortunate people like Toru are born without. Bullied throughout his childhood, his motto in life is “Zero Attention” — keep your head down and don't stand out. But after one of the most popular girls in school confesses to him, his motto is put to the test. The end of his ordinary days has arrived…"

Excited for the series to return? Share how you feel in the comments below! Iris Zero releases in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on September 27th.

Takana Hotaru and Piroshiki's fantasy manga series,, had been on hiatus for a fairly decent amount of time. What began in 2009, went on hiatus at first from 2014 to 2016. The series returned but was forced on hiatus yet again. The reason being was that, according to Hotaru, his poor physical health kept his from continuing the series at the time. Well now fans of the series can fret no longer as Hotaru is once again fighting fit and ready to continue the series within the pages ofmagazine.The series itself has released seven compiled volumes and the first five were released in English digitally throughwho describe the series as follows: