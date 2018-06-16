The MY SWEET TYRANT/AKKUN TO KANOJO Manga Series Is Coming To An End

The teen love manga, My Sweet Tyrant has announced that the series would be ending this year after a five year run. Hit the jump for details.

The childhood friends Akkun and Nontan are boyfriend and girlfriend. But Akkun is always saying ridiculously harsh things to Nontan as well as being cold with her and is frequently moody. But that's just how Akkun expresses his love for Nontan. This is a high school love comedy about Akkun and Nontan, who doesn't seem to care at all about how Akkun acts toward her."

Sad for the series to be ending after five years? Maybe interested to catch up on the title? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Waka Kakitsubata's manga serieshas recently ended its run in the July issue of. The series itself garnered a decent amount of attention while also managing to created five minute short anime episodes that began on April 6th. The manga series itself ran as a high school love comedy that began in 2013 as a whole the series has more than 480,000 compiled volumes in print! The seventh and most recent volume will be publishing on June 27th. The series story is quite the fun and interesting one that can be read below.Synopsis: "