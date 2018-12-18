THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Announces New Comedy Spinoff Manga

The official Weekly Shonen Jump magazine website has announced that a new comedy spin-off manga series based on The Promised Neverland is hitting the market on January 11. Shuhei Miyazaki is writing this series and will debut in the Shonen Jump+ app. Writer Otaro Maijo and Illustrator Arata Momose are also creating a new manga titled Kono Koi wa Kore Ijo Kirei ni Naranai or "This Love Isn't Going to Get Any Cleaner". This new series will hit the app on December 25.

The Promimsed Neverland voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.

The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV.

The manga series is written by Kaiu Shirai, illustrated by Posuka Demizu, published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media has the English license and the series has been running since August 1, 2016 with 11 volumes out right now.