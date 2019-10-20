THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Manga Series Taking One Week Break
Beginning in 2016, The Promised Neverland has spawned not just a successful anime, but also an upcoming live action movie. The manga was created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu and premiered in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. In a brief bit of news, in regards to the manga, the series would be taking a one week hiatus so that the creators can conduct further research for the upcoming volumes. This means we can expect the next chapter to come back in Weekly Shonen Jump's 49th issue.
Hit manga series, The Promised Neverland, will be taking a one week break to focus on more research. Hit the jump for more information!
Curious what the research will be leading to? Anxious for he series to return already? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
