THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Manga Series Taking One Week Break

Beginning in 2016,has spawned not just a successful anime, but also an upcoming live action movie. The manga was created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu and premiered inWeekly Shonen Jump magazine. In a brief bit of news, in regards to the manga, the series would be taking a one week hiatus so that the creators can conduct further research for the upcoming volumes. This means we can expect the next chapter to come back in Weekly Shonen Jump's 49th issue.Curious what the research will be leading to? Anxious for he series to return already? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!