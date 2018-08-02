The RELIFE Manga Series Is Ending This March WitH It's 222nd Chapter

It was announced in the 217th chapter of the ReLIFE manga that it will be ending in March on it's 222nd chapter. Hit the jump for the full details.

It was announced on Friday in the 217th chapter of the ReLife manga series that the series is planned to end on March 16th in the 222nd chapter.



Manga artist Yayoiso had previously revealed a March 2018 end date for the manga. The anime adaptation's four-episode finale will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD shortly after on March 21, and will also stream on Amazon Prime.



Yayoiso began the manga on the Comico app in 2013, and Taibuno published the seventh compiled volume on February 25. Crunchyroll began releasing the manga digitally in 2015 it is no longer publishing the manga as of December.



The manga is described as:



The manga revolves around Arata Kaizaki, an unemployed, single 27-year-old who has just been cut off from his parents' financial support. Unable to find a job due to his leaving his previous employer within three months, he is stuck. One night after drinking with a high school friend, Arata meets Ryō Yoake, a man who offers Arata pills to turn him back into a 17-year old so he can redo his life. After agreeing to the experiment, Arata joins a high school class, and meets Chizuru Hishiro, a socially awkward silent beauty who yearns to have friends. Through connecting with her and other classmates, Arata must find what he lacks to live a happy life in the real world within a one-year time limit.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you sad that the ReLife manga is ending? Let us know your feelings down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!

