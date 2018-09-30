THE VILLAIN'S PRINCE CAN'T BE IN LOVE Manga Series Has Ended
The official Monthly Comic Rex website has informed that the romance series The villain's Prince can't be in love has finalized its publication.
Author Kazusa Yoneda's comedy romance school shonen manga series, The villain's Prince can't be in love, has finalized its publication. Here is more information on the series.
The manga series ran from November 27, 2017 and will end on December's issue of the magazine on October 27.
The magazine describes the series as follows:
Other manga series written by Yoneda are:
The manga is a romantic comedy starring the clever and handsome son of a wealthy family. In middle school he only ever studied, and everyone said he was plain like a background character. When he gets to high school, he enacts a plan to change his image to be more like a "main character" and get the perfect girlfriend.
Danchigai
Echo-Pun
Little Busters! Noumi Kudryavka
Shimaichigai
Akuyaku did not get any anime adaptation or any other type of media. The only content out there is Volume 1 of the manga.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]