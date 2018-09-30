 THE VILLAIN'S PRINCE CAN'T BE IN LOVE Manga Series Has Ended
Author Kazusa Yoneda's comedy romance school shonen manga series, The villain's Prince can't be in love, has finalized its publication. Here is more information on the series.

The official Monthly Comic Rex website has informed that the romance series The villain's Prince can't be in love has finalized its publication.

The manga series ran from November 27, 2017 and will end on December's issue of the magazine on October 27.

The magazine describes the series as follows:

The manga is a romantic comedy starring the clever and handsome son of a wealthy family. In middle school he only ever studied, and everyone said he was plain like a background character. When he gets to high school, he enacts a plan to change his image to be more like a "main character" and get the perfect girlfriend.

Other manga series written by Yoneda are:

Danchigai
Echo-Pun
Little Busters! Noumi Kudryavka
Shimaichigai

Akuyaku did not get any anime adaptation or any other type of media. The only content out there is Volume 1 of the manga.
