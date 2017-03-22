THE WATER DRAGON’S BRIDE Manga Series Coming Next Month
Rei Toma, the creator of the popular and critically acclaimed Dawn of the Arcana manga series is launching a new title next month. Her new shojo manga series, entitled The Water Dragon's Bride, will be published under the Shojo Beat imprint and the first volume will be available beginning April 4th. It will also launch digitally via the VIZ Manga app, Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play. The ongoing series will release future volumes quarterly. The title is rated "T" for Teens and will carry an MSRP of $9.99 US / $12.99 CAN.
“Rei Toma’s previous series, Dawn of the Arcana, was a beloved bestseller, and shojo readers and fans of romantic fantasy adventure are going to love her latest work,” says Amy Yu, Editor. “Join Asahi on her perilous quest to return home, with plenty of adventure, romance and excitement along the way!”
VIZ Media was also kind enough to release the artwork and cover of the Volume 1, which we've included below.
In The Water Dragon's Bride, in the blink of an eye, a modern-day girl named Asahi is whisked away from her warm and happy home and stranded in a strange and mysterious world where she meets a water dragon god!
