TOKYO GHOUL:re Manga Series Is Ending Later This Year
Last week fans were sad to hear the announcement from the 28th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine. The announcement was that the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga series will be ending in 3 chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will most likely be ending on July 5th. The issue also revealed that the series' anime adaptation will be getting a second season later this year in October.
In the 28th issue of this year's Shueisha's Young Jump magazine, a new announcement has been made that the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga series will be ending in 3 chapters.
One of the later issues from the magazine had hinted earlier 2 weeks ago that the next issue will feature a "big announcement" for the manga. The manga entered its final arc in February this year.
Viz Media is currently releasing the Tokyo Ghoul:re sequel manga series, and it describes the first volume as:
Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you currently reading the manga or watching the anime? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know which character is your favorite by leaving your answers in the comments below!
