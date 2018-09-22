VIZ Media Acquires License To SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR
The official Twitter account of VIZ Media has shared the acquisition of Snow White with the Red Hair's manga license. VIZ reports "the modern twist on the classic fairy tale" will be available on Spring 2019.
Authors Akizuki and Sorata's fantasy romance shojo manga, Akagami no Shirayuki-hime or Snow White with The Red Hair, is in the hands of VIZ Media. The company will begin publishing the series.
Here is the manga's description:
Shirayuki is Tanbarun's friendly neighborhood herbalist, whose unique red hair ends up drawing unwanted attention from the vain prince of Tanbarun, Raji Shenazard. Faced with the unattractive proposition to become his concubine, Shirayuki chops off her hair and flees the country overnight. In her journey deep into the forest, she encounters Zen Wistalia, the prince of the neighboring country of Clarines. When Zen takes a bite out of a poisoned apple that Prince Raji sends in order to recapture Shirayuki, she expertly uses the herbs at her disposal to cure him.
Together with Zen and his two friends, Kiki and Mitsuhide, Shirayuki travels to Clarines, where she aims to make a life for herself as an apothecary of the royal court. As Zen slowly begins to mean more to her than the prince of her new country, the two of them must learn to work together toward their respective dreams despite the difference in status.
The manga started publication on August 2006 serialized by LaLa DX and is currently ongoing.
The anime adaptation of the same name started airing on July 2015 and counts with two seasons of 12 episodes each.
Funimation has the license and it was animated by the Bones studio. Hakusensha, Warner Bros., KockWorx and Showgate produced them.
