VIZ Media Acquires License To SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR

The official Twitter account of VIZ Media has shared the acquisition of Snow White with the Red Hair's manga license. VIZ reports "the modern twist on the classic fairy tale" will be available on Spring 2019.



Here is the manga's description:

Shirayuki is Tanbarun's friendly neighborhood herbalist, whose unique red hair ends up drawing unwanted attention from the vain prince of Tanbarun, Raji Shenazard. Faced with the unattractive proposition to become his concubine, Shirayuki chops off her hair and flees the country overnight. In her journey deep into the forest, she encounters Zen Wistalia, the prince of the neighboring country of Clarines. When Zen takes a bite out of a poisoned apple that Prince Raji sends in order to recapture Shirayuki, she expertly uses the herbs at her disposal to cure him.