WORLD TRIGGER Manga Series Author Could Be Coming Back

World Trigger manga author, Daisuke Ashihara, has shared a message with his fans stating that he is getting ready to resume his work. The message comes in the form of a picture with the main characters of the series and the World Trigger logo in the bottom.



The manga series went on an almost two-year break due to the author's poor health, back when this was announced, there was no confirmation on the return of the series. However, things are looking bright for World Trigger fans now, since it's possible that the manga could be transferred from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to Jump SQ, a monthly magazine.



World Trigger has been publishing since February 2013 and has a total of 18 volumes, Shueisha does the serialization and Viz Media has the English publishing rights. The manga got an anime adaptation on October 2014 and ended on April 2016 with a total of 73 episodes.