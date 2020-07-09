YEN PRESS: Some New Titles Have Been Announced During The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo

New manga titles have been acquired by Yen Press for some romance and horror fans! Hit the jump to see some of what is in store for western audiences with these new acquisitions!

During this year's Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX) saw panels held by some of the biggest names and publications in manga and anime. One of the guests to the virtual event was the western publication company, Yen Press. During the event, multiple new series was announced to be making their way to the west early next year.

The first series coming to the west is the romantic comedy series, Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? Created by Arata Kawabaka, the story follows a young nurse who is both beautiful but hides the fact that she enjoys all things nerdy.

Another great title that will be making its way to the west is Love and Heart by Chitose Kaido, which falls under the unique subgenre called shojo horror. Being that this genre is so unique, it is one that has not seen much attention in the west; however, if any series can bring more attention to it, it will be this one.

Days on Fes brings a whole new world of manga to the west, thanks to creator Kanato Oka, the world of music festivals. With striking visuals and slice of life storytelling that helps bring the energy of music fests to the spotlight, fans who can't attend will enjoy the series. With so many new series coming, we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse?







The beauty in the nurse’s office is a secret nerd (who doesn’t hide it very well). Nijiko Momoyama is the the newly appointed school nurse. But beneath her gorgeous façade lies an unmistakable love for all things geeky…!



Love and Heart







Sure, university freshman Yagisawa has a lot on her plate, but the last thing she expected to add was a surprise male roommate! Handsome Haruma claims to be a childhood friend, but for some reason, Yagisawa doesn’t remember him at all, and his history isn’t the only oddity—disturbing things begin to happen and Yagisawa may really be in over her head!



Days on Fes







When high schooler Kanade Sora takes her classmate Otoha Yamana to their first rock festival, the experience is greater than they can even imagine. It’s a new life of rocking out!

These new titles should be released in print and on digital, February of next year!