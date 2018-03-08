CODE GEASS: RE;SURRECTION Anime Film Will Release In Japan On February 2019

The newest teaser trailer for “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection” released today showing very little of the 4th and final movie, but still getting Geass fans excited for the finale of the decade-old series. In the thirty second teaser, we see the remains of destroyed knightmares, views of a grassland, ruins, a new white haired character, Zero’s weathered helmet on the beach, and lastly C.C. (C2) fighting an unknown foe.



The film will be following the movie trilogy timeline of the series instead of the TV series that aired from 2006 to 2008. In the trilogy, more scenes were added to the story, and significant events were retconned to show another path that the story could have taken. The movie trilogy has a similar ending to the TV series, but the retcons allow major characters to make the return in the finale.

"At the time of the television series, I intended to close the book on Lelouch's story after the final episode," Okouchi said. "However, this film, Glorification [the recap trilogy's third film], is a little different. It wasn't intended to be an end but a beginning." – Series Director, Goro Taniguchi on the retcons of the films.







Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection will release in Japanese theaters in February 2019 with no sign of Western release yet. Funimation has picked up the rights for the Geass movies, but no word on when the trilogy will be released for Westerners as well.



