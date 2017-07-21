CODE GEASS Twitter Account Launches Mysterious Countdown
Could we soon have our fist look at Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection)? That's what fans are hoping for with the official Code Geass Twitter account teasing a big reveal in 7 days. Of course, the countdown could also be for a teaser or trailer for the first of three compilation anime films that recap the events of the first two Code Geass anime series.
It was previously confirmed that Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection will pick up several years after Lelouch's "Zero Requiem" plan. But with three compilation films to be released by Sunrise before the new series is revealed, we're guessing we won't get a look at the new series until late-2018. Either way, check back to AnimeMojo as we'll have details on whatever's revealed when the countdown ends.
