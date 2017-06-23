Crunchyroll Adds EUREKA SEVEN, SOUL EATER And More
Crunchyroll continues its efforts to make it the premiere streaming platform for anime- or at least for anime subs. As part of its agreement with Funimation, the two companies are agreeing to share anime licenses with Crunchyroll streaming anime with English subtitles and Funimation streaming anime with English voiceovers.
Crunchyroll's alliance with Funimaiton continues to bear fruit as 5 new titles have been added to bolster CR's back catalog incl. Eureka Seven
It also appears that their deal is for older titles as well as they've been shairing previously exclusives titles with one another. The latest swap sees Crunchyroll adding five new shows. Check out their My Anime List scores and synopses below:
Eureka Seven [8.17 MAL score, premiered Spring 2005]
In the backwater town of Bellforest lives a 14-year-old boy named Renton Thurston. He desires to leave his home behind and join the mercenary group known as Gekkostate, hoping to find some adventure to brighten up his mundane life. However, stuck between his grandfather's insistence to become a mechanic like him and the pressure of his deceased father's legacy, the only excitement Renton finds is in his pastime of riding the Trapar wave particles that are dispersed throughout the air, an activity akin to surfing.
Everything changes when an unknown object crashes through Renton's garage, discovered to be a Light Finding Operation—a robot capable of riding the Trapar waves—specifically known as the Nirvash typeZERO. Its pilot is a young girl named Eureka, a member of the Gekkostate, who requests a tune-up for the Nirvash. Their meeting sparks the beginning of Renton's involvement with the Gekkostate as he takes off alongside Eureka as the co-pilot of the Nirvash.
Soul Eater [8.06 MAL score, premiered Spring 2008]
Death City is home to the famous Shibusen, a technical academy headed by the Shinigami—Lord Death himself. Its mission: to raise "Death Scythes" for the Shinigami to wield against the many evils of their fantastical world. These Death Scythes, however, are not made from physical weapons; rather, they are born from human hybrids who have the ability to transform their bodies into Demon Weapons, and only after they have consumed the souls of 99 evil beings and one witch's soul.
Soul Eater Evans, a Demon Scythe who only seems to care about what's cool, aims to become a Death Scythe with the help of his straight-laced wielder, or meister, Maka Albarn. The contrasting duo work and study alongside the hot headed Black☆Star and his caring weapon Tsubaki, as well as the Shinigami's own son, Death the Kid, an obsessive-compulsive dual wielder of twin pistols Patty and Liz.
Soul Eater follows these students of Shibusen as they take on missions to collect souls and protect the city from the world's threats while working together under the snickering sun to become sounder in mind, body, and soul.
Attack on Titan: Junior High [7.06 MAL score, premiered Fall 2015]
On his first day of junior high, Eren Yeager comes face-to-face with a titan—and has his lunch stolen! From that day on, he holds a grudge against titans for taking his favorite food from him, a cheeseburger, vowing to eliminate their kind once and for all. Along with his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and their friend Armin Arlert, the trio traverse the halls of Titan Junior High, encountering familiar faces and participating in various extracurricular activities as part of the Wall Cleanup Club.
A parody of the immensely popular parent series, Shingeki! Kyojin Chuugakkou places beloved characters as junior high school students, fighting to protect their lunches from gluttonous titans.
Casshern Sins [7.6 MAL score, premiered Fall 2008]
In the distant future, where cyborgs and humans struggle to survive after the war which destroyed the world, a being in white suit awakens. His name is Casshern and he remembers nothing of his own past.
In barren and dark dystopian world, where every being alive seems to hate his existence and the evil from his past wants him dead, Casshern, haunted by the flashes of his past memories has to survive and figure out who or what exactly he is and how he got to where he is now. But he does not know that he might not like the horrible truth of the past, hidden deep inside his mind...
Created as an intended reboot of Casshern franchise.
Doamayger-D [5.35 MAL score, premiered Fall 2015]
-
Kyougoku Daijirou is the 15th generation owner of the Kyoto sweets shop Amashoudou. One day, Daijirou discovers a giant robot named Doamaiger D in his store's basement. At the same time, enemies called "Mekaijuu" appear in Kyoto and begin wreaking havoc. The series consists of 3-4 minute shorts.
