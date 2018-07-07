Dakota Fanning & Kōichi Yamadera Join The Cast Of Rooster Teeth's Upcoming Western-Anime Series GEN:LOCK

It was recently announced that Dakota Fanning and Kōichi Yamadera have joined that cast of Rooster Teeth's upcoming anime-inspired animated series gen:LOCK . Hit the jump to find out more...

A while back it was announced that Rooster Teeth had nabbed Michael B. Jordan to voice a character in their upcoming anime-inspired animated series gen:LOCK; their star-studded cast only continues to grow with the new announcement that Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, The Twilight Saga) and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, Dragon Ball Super) have also joined the cast.



gen:LOCK is a series co-produced by Jordan's Outlier Productions and Rooster Teeth, and now Fanning's character, Miranda Worth, is described as an "expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest." Yamadera's character is named Kazu Iida and is "one of the new recruits transferring from Japan’s military forces, to fight alongside Chase."



gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock had this to say about the new additions to the cast:

We're thrilled to announce Dakota and Yamadera-san are joining the cast of gen:LOCK. Dakota brings an endearing energy and texture to Miranda that the audience is going to bond with very strongly. Yamadera-san gives Kazu a fantastic balance of attitude and strength, and as anime fans we’re doing our best not to geek out that he’s joined the cast.



gen:LOCK is currently slated to release in January of 2019 via Rooster Teeth. The synopsis for the show reads:



In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.