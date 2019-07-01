FAFNER THE BEYOND Anime Screening Three Episodes Early, New Trailers

The upcoming mecha science fiction anime series, Soukyuu no Fafner: The Beyond, has released three new trailers and reveals it will have an advanced screening for three episodes. Here is more.

The KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel has uploaded three new promotional videos for the upcoming mecha science fiction anime series Soukyuu no Fafner: The Beyond or Fafner The Beyond. The three videos have new footage of the series but switch up what scenes to use as their main part. The trailers do not spoil anything from the series.



Takashi Noto is directing the series, Gou Nakanishi produces it, Tow Ubukata is writing the script, Tsuneyoshi Saito develops the music and studio Xebec Zwei is animating the adaptation. The series is listed with 12 episodes for its debut season. The first three episodes will be streamed in May 17.



The first anime series in the franchise, Fafner in the Azure: Dead Aggressor, ran from July 4, 2004 to December 26, 2004 and has 26 episodes in total. Nobuyoshi Habara directed it with producers Gou Nakanishi, Takashi Noto and Takatoshi Chino. The franchise has adapted other formats like a light novel, OVA, manga series and even an anime film.















Soukyuu no Fafner: The Beyond streams its first three episodes in May 17

