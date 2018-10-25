First Look At Funko's Upcoming VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Pop! Bobbleheads

With Netflix's modern reboot of Voltron coming to an end with its final season, Funko have decided to adapt its characters into their trademarked Pop! bobbleheads. Check them out...





A couple of Funko-dedicated Instagram pages recently posted pictures of a few bobbleheads as well as revealed which characters the upcoming line will consist of - that being six Paladins and the fully-formed Voltron. We get a good look at Shiro, the series' lead, as well as Pidge and Hunk - fellow Paladins. The back of Shiro's box reveals that Allura, Keith, and Lance will be included in the line. Not to mention a super-sized 6" inch Voltron Pop!



What do you think of the Pop!s? Which of the upcoming line peaks your interest the most?





Voltron: Legendary Defender is available to be streamed on Netflix.