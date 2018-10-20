FRAME ARMS GIRL Anime Film Has An Early Summer 2019 Release Date
The official Twitter account of the Frame Arms Girl series has shared a picture and statement saying the anime film will premiere early summer 2019. There is no specific date yet but they promise to announce it later on. This movie serves as a sequel to the anime series of the same name.
The sequel film to studios Zexcs and Studio A-CAT's slice of life mecha anime, Frame Arms Girl, will premiere early summer 2019. Here is more information on the series.
The anime aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and had a total of 12 episodes. Frontier Works Pony Canyon, Nippon Columbia, Bandai Namco Games and Kotobukiya produced it. Sentai Filmworks has the English license and Zexcs as well as Studio A-CAT animated the project.
Keiichirou Kawaguchi directed it, Satoki Iida was the sound director, Takashi Yamamoto and Erkin Kawabata wrote the storyboard and directed several episodes. The voice cast is the following: Yoko Hikasa as Ao Gennai, Narumi Kaho as Gourai, Rika Nagae as Baselard, Minami Kabayama as Jinrai and Yuu Ayase as Stylet.
