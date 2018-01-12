FRAME ARMS GIRL: KYAKKYA UFUFU NA WONDERLAND Reveals New Promotional Video And Key Visual
The upcoming mecha anime sequel film Frame Arms Girl: Kyakya Ufufu na Wonderland has revealed a new promotional video, key visual and its official release date. The trailer shows the main characters in action-packed mecha battles, it introduces new characters and lists the release date as well as the staff/cast behind it.
The sequel film to studios Zexcs and Studio A-CAT's slice of life mecha anime, Frame Arms Girl: Kyakya Ufufu na Wonderland, has released a new promotional video and key visual.
The film will premiere on June 2019 and is animated by studio A-CAT and ZEXCS. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.
Staff
Director - Keiichiro Kawaguchi
Series Configuration - Akao Yoko
Character Design - Koumura Kawamura
CG Director - Yuchi Goto
Music - Keigo Fairfoot
Production - Tsuya/FAGirl Project
Cast
Hikasa Yoko as Gen Auchi
Nori Kaho as Rampun
Ayase Ari as Stillet
Yaga Satoshi as Baselard
Yamazaki Erii as Materia sister
Minami Kirayama as Slow thunder
Yamamura Hibiki as Architect
Abe Rie as Freszwerk
Kazuyuki Izawa as Shuwu Shikon
The film's prequel, Frame Arms Girl, aired from April 4, 2017 to June 20, 2017 with 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the English license and the same studios, Zexcs/Studio A-CAT, animated it.
A compilation movie of the TV series with new added footage.
Frame Arms Girl: Kyakya Ufufu na Wonderland hits theaters on June 2019
