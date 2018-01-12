FRAME ARMS GIRL: KYAKKYA UFUFU NA WONDERLAND Reveals New Promotional Video And Key Visual

The upcoming mecha anime sequel film Frame Arms Girl: Kyakya Ufufu na Wonderland has revealed a new promotional video, key visual and its official release date. The trailer shows the main characters in action-packed mecha battles, it introduces new characters and lists the release date as well as the staff/cast behind it.



The film will premiere on June 2019 and is animated by studio A-CAT and ZEXCS. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.



Staff

Director - Keiichiro Kawaguchi

Series Configuration - Akao Yoko

Character Design - Koumura Kawamura

CG Director - Yuchi Goto

Music - Keigo Fairfoot

Production - Tsuya/FAGirl Project



Cast

Hikasa Yoko as Gen Auchi

Nori Kaho as Rampun

Ayase Ari as Stillet

Yaga Satoshi as Baselard

Yamazaki Erii as Materia sister

Minami Kirayama as Slow thunder

Yamamura Hibiki as Architect

Abe Rie as Freszwerk

Kazuyuki Izawa as Shuwu Shikon



The film's prequel, Frame Arms Girl, aired from April 4, 2017 to June 20, 2017 with 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the English license and the same studios, Zexcs/Studio A-CAT, animated it.









A compilation movie of the TV series with new added footage.

Frame Arms Girl: Kyakya Ufufu na Wonderland hits theaters on June 2019