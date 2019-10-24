GEN:LOCK Renewed For A Second Season; Rooster Teeth Announces Official Partnership With HBO Max
gen:LOCK debuted earlier this year. First, the mecha series released via the official Rooster Teeth website and then it was redistributed by Adult Swim in July. Taking place in a dystopian future, gen;LOCK follows a young and diverse team as they attempt to save the world from the invading forces of The Union and its tyrannical leader through mecha warfare.
A second season of gen:LOCK has been officially announced by Rooster Teeth as well as a partnership with HBO Max — meaning that Season 2 will debut on the streaming service.
The cast includes some pretty major names (especially when considering that gen:LOCK essentially began as just an animated webshow), they're as follows: Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Dakota Fanning, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani — among others.
A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that gen:LOCK has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, Rooster Teeth have partnered with HBO Max which means that the second season will be distributed via the upcoming streaming service.
Matt Hullum, co-founder and chief content officer at Rooster Teeth, said this in a statement about the partnership. As well, the report included an image from season two of Michael B. Jordan's character — you can check that out below.
We’re beyond excited to be producing a second season of gen:Lock for HBO Max. [HBO Max senior vp animation] Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max have been incredibly supportive in the development process, and we’re thrilled to be working closely with them on this project. We were blown away by the response to the first season of this show, both by the Rooster Teeth community and the Adult Swim audience, and cannot wait to bring it to more fans of action, sci-fi, and mecha animation.
