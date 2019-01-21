GEN:LOCK Star Michael B. Jordan Talks His Heroic Character In This New Featurette
Rooster Teeth have debuted a new featurette for their soon-to-be-released animated, mecha series which sees its star discuss his heroic character. We also get some awesome, new footage from the series itself.
This new gen:LOCK featurette features some new footage and focuses on the mecha series' lead character. Michael B. Jordan discusses exactly why he was attracted to the role of Julian Chase.
Michael B. Jordan (known for his roles in Black Panther and Creed) plays Julian Chase in gen:LOCK, an unabashedly valiant character. Julian Chase begins the furutistic and dystopian series as a pilot of your typical fighter jet, but soon finds himself suited up in a hulking mech.
Jordan specifically mentions what attracted him to the role: "What drew me to Julian Chase is the fact that he is willing to sacrifice himself for his family. His family’s really really important to him. He’s willing to lay his life on the line for the greater good and he had a lot of heroic qualities to him that made it easy for me to be like, ‘Okay, cool, I want to voice this guy.'”
Check out the featurette below:
Created by Gray Haddock, the series also stars the likes of: Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).
gen:LOCK is set to debut on January 26th, 2019.
