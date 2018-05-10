Golshifteh Farahani & Asia Kate Dillon Are Added To The Voice Cast Of Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Series

Golshifteh Farahani (of Pirates of the Caribbean ) and Asia Kate Dillon (of Billions ) have been added to the cast of the upcoming animated series, from the makers of RWBY , gen:LOCK . Find out more..

added to the voice cast Rooster Teeth's upcoming animated series gen:LOCK.



From the creators of anime hit RWBY, gen:LOCK is an upcoming American anime-style web series created by Gray Haddock. It is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots.

Valentina “Val” Romanyszyn is Dillon's character. They're a former Ukrainian covert agent who thought they were done fighting.



Farahani is in the role of Yasamin “Yaz” Madrani, a talented and confident recruit from Iran who finds her calling in the gen:LOCK program but won’t open up easily about her past.

They join the already star-studded cast of

Maisie Williams (

), David Tennant (

,

), Dakota Fanning (

), Michael B. Jordan (

,

), and

Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).

Writer and director Gray G. Haddock had this to say on the characters and casting:

It’s been such a privilege to work alongside these amazing talents. There’s so much we want to do with these characters, and exploring together to find just the right approach has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’ve bonded so much with Valentina and Yaz, and what Asia and Golshifteh have brought to the parts. I can’t wait for everyone to meet these characters.

Game of ThronesDoctor WhoJessica JonesThe AlienistBlack PantherCreed

What do you think of the casting? Are you looking forward to gen:LOCK?

gen:LOCK is set to arrive in January 2019.