GUNDAM 00 Set To Receive Stage Play As Soon As Next Year

Time to dust off Exia and buckle up. The classic Gundam series "00" recently unveiled plans for a stage play that should be releasing as soon as next year.

"The year is 2307 A.D. Although fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new source of energy to replace them, in the form of a large-scale solar power generation system based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. In this world of never-ending conflict, a private armed organization appears, dedicated to the elimination of war through armed force. Its name is Celestial Being, and it is in possession of "Gundam" mobile suits."





https://s7.postimg.cc/bskdqjfcb/00_body.jpg />





Now in celebration of the ten year anniversary, a stage play has been announced for a February 2019 premier. The tenth anniversary home page of

Gundam 00

is where we will see the release of the play and while there are no updates now; we can expect more news to come this summer. As soon is more news is released the updates will keep flowing. Until then are you excited for another anime based play? Share your thoughts below!

From 2007-2009,aired in Japan. This has been touted as one of the most celebrated of the all the Gundam series and is rapidly appraching its ten year anniversary since the series aired. The Seiji Mizushima directed andanimated series is now streaming onwith a synopsis of the series, for those who have not followed the show before, that follows below: