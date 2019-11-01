GUNDAM: HATHAWAY'S FLASH New Film Trilogy Announced

A new film trilogy based on the series of three novels, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash , has been announced. Here are the details on the new project.

The official GundamInfo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.12-minute trailer for the new anime film trilogy Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway's Flash. The film trilogy is based on the series of three novels writtne by Gundam-creator Yoshiyuki Tomino.



Running from February 1989 to May 1990, the novels tell the story of Hathaway Noa twelve years after the Second Neo Zeon War. These novels also introduced four new mobile suit designs by the head mechanical designer, Moriki Yasuhiro. Staff for the new trilogy has been revealed, cast information is still unknown.



Staff

Director: Shukou Murase

Script: Yasuyuki Mutou

Character Design: Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, Shigeki Kuhara

Art Director: Hideki Nakamura

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Studio: Sunrise



The new trailer introduces the main character in the trilogy, does not have any action scenes and confirms the release date of winter 2020. This is the second part of the UC NexT 0100 project that was announced last spring.

