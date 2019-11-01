GUNDAM: HATHAWAY'S FLASH New Film Trilogy Announced
The official GundamInfo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.12-minute trailer for the new anime film trilogy Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway's Flash. The film trilogy is based on the series of three novels writtne by Gundam-creator Yoshiyuki Tomino.
A new film trilogy based on the series of three novels, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, has been announced. Here are the details on the new project.
Running from February 1989 to May 1990, the novels tell the story of Hathaway Noa twelve years after the Second Neo Zeon War. These novels also introduced four new mobile suit designs by the head mechanical designer, Moriki Yasuhiro. Staff for the new trilogy has been revealed, cast information is still unknown.
Staff
Director: Shukou Murase
Script: Yasuyuki Mutou
Character Design: Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, Shigeki Kuhara
Art Director: Hideki Nakamura
Music: Hiroyuki Sawano
Studio: Sunrise
The new trailer introduces the main character in the trilogy, does not have any action scenes and confirms the release date of winter 2020. This is the second part of the UC NexT 0100 project that was announced last spring.
Gundam: Hathaway's Flash is out on winter 2020
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]