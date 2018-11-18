GUNDAM NT Anime Film Announces It Is Getting An English Dub

The studio animating the Gundam NT anime film, Sunrise, has announced that the film will be getting an English dub. The studio is working with NYAV Post to create this English version. The film has a November 30 release date in Japan. There is no word on the project hitting the States. The movie will be set in U.C. 0097 which is the timeline of the Mobile Suit Gundam series.

The novel adaptation will launch on the same day and will talk about the past of three prominent characters from the anime. Kiyoto Takeuchi is writing this book. Harutoshi Fukui is providing the story for both of these adaptations, manga and novel. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are the original creators.

The cast of the movie is the following: Yuichiro Umehara, Ayumi Fujimura, Makoto Furukawa, Tomoko Shiota, Masaki Terasoma, Kazuya Nakai, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Takanori Hoshino, Setsuji Sato, Wataru Komada, Yuki Arai, Takahiro Shimada, Naoki Tamanoi and Naho Yokomizo. They will be joining the previous cast of: Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal, Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele and Junya Enoki as Jona Basta.