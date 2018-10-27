GUNDAM NT Anime Film Getting A Manga And Novel Adaptation

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , will be getting a manga series and novel series adaptations. Here is more info on the release.

The Gundam Ace magazine of Kadokawa has announced that the mecha sci-fi anime series, Gundam NT, will be getting a manga and novel adaptation on November 26. Kozo Omori is drawing the manga, even though this is an adaptation, manga and anime can differ when it comes to narration or plot.



The novel will launch on the same day and will talk about the past of three prominent characters from the anime. Kiyoto Takeuchi is writing this book. Harutoshi Fukui is providing the story for both of these adaptations, manga and novel. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are the original creators.

The cast of the movie is the following: Yuichiro Umehara, Ayumi Fujimura, Makoto Furukawa, Tomoko Shiota, Masaki Terasoma, Kazuya Nakai, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Takanori Hoshino, Setsuji Sato, Wataru Komada, Yuki Arai, Takahiro Shimada, Naoki Tamanoi and Naho Yokomizo. They will be joining the previous cast of: Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal, Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele and Junya Enoki as Jona Basta.

The movie is directed by Toshikazu Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. There has been no opening revealed yet, the ending theme is narrative by SawanoHiroyuki. The producers are Sotsu and Shochiku and the movie has a release date of November 30, 2018.





