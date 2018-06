Bluefin And Bandai Spirits Hobby Planning A Stellar GUDAM Booth At Anime Expo 2018

If you're a hobby enthusiast and a fan of Gundam in particular, you'll want to check out a special Gundam exhibit at this year's Anime Expo convention. Running from July 5th-8th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA, The Gundam Booth from Bluefin and Bandai Spirits Hobby will be located on the main convention floor.The booth will contain several figures and GunPla models as well as multiple interactive stations that showcase the history of the main Gundam timeline, along with several other video games from the Gundam franchise. A demo for the new Gundam Break video game will also be present.Severa producers from Sunrise Animation will also be manning the booth to talk about key aspects of the Gundam world and answer fan questions. There will also be several contests for fans to take home highly-coveted prizes.Additional info about activities and schedule of events at the Gundam Booth will be available at