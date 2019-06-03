Brian K. Vaughan Will Be The One To Pen The Upcoming Live Action GUNDAM Movie

Brian K. Vaughan, comicbook and television writer, has been signed to work on the screenplay for Legendary's upcoming live action Gundam movie.

Back in July of last year, during Anime Expo 2018, fans of the Gundam series were ecstatic to find out that Legendary Entertainment announced that they were working on a live action adaptation of the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam series from the late 70s.



This untitled live action Gundam movie is co-produced by Legendary Entertainment and the Japanese animation studio Sunrise, and will be overseen by Cale Boyter — producer of Warner Bros. and Legendary's upcoming Detective Pikachu movie — as well as the creative team at Sunrise.



Today we have some great news, as it's been officially announced that famed comicbook and television writer Brian K. Vaughan will be penning the screenplay for Legendary's Gundam movie. For reference, Vaughan has under his belt the post-apocaliptic series Y: The Last Man, DC Comics' Ex Machina series, and Marvel Comics' Runaways — amongst some of his most renowned series.



Things are really starting to shape up nicely for Legendary and Sunrise's live action Gundam movie, but we will have to keep waiting for new announcements on the project — as well as, hopefully, an either tentative or official release date for the film.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE