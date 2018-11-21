GUNDAM 00: The New Stage Play Revealed New Key Visual

One of the more famous Gundam series, Gundam 00, will be getting its own stage play! A brand new visual was released for the upcoming play that can be seen after the jump!

In the story's wartorn future, mankind has splintered into three major factions over energy resources. However, a group known as the Celestial Being aims to eradicate war with four giant robotic mecha known as Gundams and their Gundam Meister pilots."; Fumiya Matsuzaki will be both writing and directing the play that is set to premier next year. A new visual was just released that can be seen below!

The play is set to premier in Japan; first in Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo on February 15-18. Then after that the play moves to Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka during February 23 and 24 where there will be a stream of the entire play in theaters in Japan, at 4:30pm, on the 24th. Excited for the play or maybe even planning to see it? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

What first aired in 2007 and has since become one of the more beloved series in thefranchise,will now be receiving its first live action stage play! The synopsis will be as follows; "