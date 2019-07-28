GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS BREAK Manga Will End Very Soon In August



Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming "Divers," or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but...

Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their adventures as well!