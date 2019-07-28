GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS BREAK Manga Will End Very Soon In August
Gundam Build Divers spinoff manga Gundam Build Divers Break is coming to an end next month, which is when the latest issue is set to release. The series launched in the Kadokawa magazine back in 2018, and even got its first compiled book in December of the same year.
The manga known as Gundam Build Divers Break will end come next month, which is August. The anime first came to prominence back in 2018 and is a spin-off of Gundam Build Divers.
From what we can tell, the Gundam Build franchise has become quite popular. For those who are interested, the anime series is available on Gundam.info, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow.
The series is available in both English sub and English dub, so there is something for everyone.
Heres the description of the story:
Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming "Divers," or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but...
Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their adventures as well!
