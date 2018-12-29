 GUNDAM SEED ASTRAY: PRINCESS OF THE SKY Set To End This Year
The Gundam Seed saga is ending another chapter of its lore with the conclusion of its most recent manga. Hit the jump for details.

marvelfreek94 | 12/29/2018
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Astray is a spinoff series to the highly successful Gundam Seed anime, that premiered in 2002. There have been up to 11 works withing the Astray series that have told a branching story through manga, novels, anime and photo stories. The latest series, Princess of the Sky, has recently published its third compiled volume and has been running since as early as 2015 with Koichi Tokita as artist and Tomohiro Chiba as writer. 



In the most recent issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine, it was announced that Princess of the Sky would be ending by the end of January, 2019. With the success the series has had the real thought isn't a sadness over its end but a curiosity of what is to come. Interested on what could come after the series end? Share your thoughts in the comments! Gundam Seed Astray: Princess of the Sky ends on January 26th, 2019. 
