GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT: After Months The Manga Returns From Hiatus
In 2012, Yasuo Ohtagaki launched the series, Gundam Thunderbolt, within the pages of Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior to huge fan praise. The synopsis for the series is as follows; "...set in the same One Year War in UC 0079 as the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. It begins with the battles between two ace pilots of the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation at the "Thunderbolt Sector," a shoal zone with numerous wrecks of space colonies and warships."; the series has celebrated quite a long run in manga form, managing to produce up to 12 compiled volumes and a total of nine in English with the tenth releasing soon, and also two successful net anime shows and a compilation film.
Gundam Thunderbolt was a series that had been on hiatus for a number of months. Well that is no longer the case as the series is finally back in publication!
It was announced back in September, that Ohtagaki would be putting the series on hold due to a bout with Tenosynovitis (Inflamation of the tendons). However it is with a happy heart that the latest issue of Big Comic Superior has just announced the creator would be returning to work on the series with a projected December 14th release in the magazine of Gundam Thunderbolt (the books first 2019 issue). Excited the series is returning? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
