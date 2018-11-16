MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: 40th Anniversary Project Announced
The Gundam.info site has been making some moves in regards to an upcoming announcement to set up a particular celebration for the 40th anniversary of the Gundam property. According to the site, Sunrise will be holding a live stream announcement event for the anniversary on November 21st at 1pm JST (November 20th at 11pm EST).
Gundam is prepping for its 40th anniversary the only way it knows how. Creating speculation and building hype. Hit the jump to figure out what the company is up to!
While the news may be brief, there was also a new website that was released that shows the announcement message just like the picture shown here. For more information make usre to tune into the live stream event on November 20th and until then get ready for the film release of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative on November 30th!
