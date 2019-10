MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: CHAR'S COUNTERATTACK Getting A 40th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release

We have great news for fans of the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series, as a remastered version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will be re-released in theatres for one night only!





Amuro and Char, two best mobile suit (robotic weapons) pilots who fought together against Titans after the Zeon's independency war, must face each other in a fateful duel where the Neo Zeon, led by Char, attempts to drop a gigantic meteor and its nuclear weapons to Earth in order to cause Nuclear Winter to wipe out the Earth inhabitants.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will premiere, for one night only, on the 5th of December.