MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: CHAR'S COUNTERATTACK Getting A 40th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release
We have some great news for fans of the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series, as Fathom Events has recently announced that they will be re-releasing Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack in theatres.
We have great news for fans of the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series, as a remastered version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will be re-released in theatres for one night only!
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack being re-released is part of the series' 40th anniversary, and fans will be able to experience a remastered version of the classic 1988 film in theatres on the 5th of December at 7:00 PM(Local time).
For those interested in purchasing tickets for the movie, be sure to visit the official Fathom Events website by clicking right here; where they will also be able to see the full list of 400 select theatres that will be showing the movie.
It is also worth mentioning that this is a one-night-only event, and the remastered version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will only be in theatres on the 5th of December — so it's best that Mobile Suit Gundam fans don't miss out on this opportunity.
According to the press release, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will feature an exclusive interview by series creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. In the meantime, be sure to check out the phenomenal high-definition poster of the movie.
Amuro and Char, two best mobile suit (robotic weapons) pilots who fought together against Titans after the Zeon's independency war, must face each other in a fateful duel where the Neo Zeon, led by Char, attempts to drop a gigantic meteor and its nuclear weapons to Earth in order to cause Nuclear Winter to wipe out the Earth inhabitants.
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack will premiere, for one night only, on the 5th of December.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]