MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXI BOOST ON Has Been Confirmed To Release In July

With an action-packed features trailer, Bandai Namco has revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON will finally become available in July of this year.

Back in January of this year, Bandai Namco surprised fans of the Gundam series by revealing that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON, an arcade game that was release in Japan in 2016, was being released here in the West as a PlayStation 4 exclusive title.

Bandai Namco didn't reveal when the game would become available, but they made sure to let every one know what Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON was all about; releasing an exciting announcement trailer, as well as information to let fans know everything the game had to offer.

Today we have some great news for those who can't wait to play Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON, as Bandai Namco has confirmed that the game will finally hit store shelves on the 30th of July. Those who pre-order will get the Barbatos Lups Rex Mobile Suit.

With the release date announcemnet, Bandai Namco also shared a features trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON, so be sure to check it out down below, and don't forget to leave us a comment in the usual palce.

Have a look:

“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on the 30th of July.