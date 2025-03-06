Here's When And Where You Can Stream MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM GQUUUUUUX

As Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- continues to dazzle audiences in theaters across the globe, fans are eagerly awaiting the full series. It was confirmed just last month that the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime TV series will premiere in Japan in April, but at the time we didn't know anything about the international release.

Today, Prime Video confirmed that it will be the official home for the upcoming anime series Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The latest installment in the legendary mecha sci-fi Gundam series will debut on Prime Video on Tuesday, April 8th, the same day as its premiere in Japan. New episodes will be released weekly with subbed and dubbed versions available the same day.

"At Prime Video, we curate a diverse selection of content for our customers worldwide with Japanese animation being one of our most popular offerings,” said Keisuke Oishi, Country Manager of Prime Video Japan. “Following our successful global streaming of acclaimed anime works like Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time and the theatrical anime Look Back, we are thrilled to present Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX to our Prime members in this milestone year—celebrating 46 years since the birth of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and the 30th anniversary of the Evangelion franchise."

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a joint project produced by Sunrise, which has worked on the Gundam series since the beginning of the first TV anime series in 1979, and Studio Khara, the studio behind the Evangelion series. It marks the first major collaboration between these two incredibly talented studios.

The series is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL), with a screenplay co-written by legendary screenwriter Yoji Enokido (Revolutionary Girl Utena) and acclaimed filmmaker Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION Series).

"I am honored to serve as the director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the long- running Mobile Suit Gundam series," said Tsurumaki in the Prime Video press release "‘FLCL（Fooly Cooly）’ was enjoyed by many fans overseas, which brought me great joy. Now, after all these years, I am truly delighted to be able to present this new title through digital streaming. I sincerely hope audiences around the world will watch and enjoy it."

Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.' Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

With still a month to go until the premiere of the highly anticipated anime, fans can catch the theatrical re-edit of episodes from the series in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. The film hit North American theaters on February 28th, courtesy of film distributor GKIDS.