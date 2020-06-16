MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON's Open Beta Will Be Starting This Weekend

Bandai Namco has just announced that an Open Beta for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON will start this weekend for PlayStation 4 players; new trailer also released.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON is a 2v2 fighting game based on the popular, and long-running Gundam series that hit Japanese arcades in March of 2016. In January of this year, Bandai Namco announced that they would finally be localising the game here in the West.

As per Bandai Namco's announcement, Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON has been revealed to be a game that will be releasing as an exclusive title for the PlayStation 4, and is expected to hit store shelves on the 30th of July.

The developers have already shared quite a lot of information about the upcoming title, and one of the major selling points is the fact that players will be able to engage in those over the top mech fights with their friends online; or fight against random people if they want, of course.

Bandai Namco has shared some fantastic news earlier today, as they have released an action-packed trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON, and revealed that the Open Beta period for the game will become available for PlayStation 4 users this Saturday the 20th of June .

While the game is still a month and a half away from finally becoming available, this Open Beta will let players know whether Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON is something they might be interested in playing or not; fans of the Gundam series probably are any way.

Check it out:

“MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON”, the popular Japanese arcade GUNDAM game, is coming soon to PlayStation®4! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from across the series’ history, fans will finally have a chance to take 2-vs-2 combat to the next level!

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on the 30th of July.