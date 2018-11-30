MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Famed Writer Yu Yamamoto Passes Away
Writing compelling stories is a talent that not many people have the knack to master. Writing stories that many people wll cherish for decades; now that is even harder. Even then one man was able to master both of these skills and exemplify them over 100 times! That man was Yu Yamamoto (real name Masaru Yamamoto). Yamamoto has been a scriptwriter for shows like the original Mobile Suit Gundam and the movie trilogy, ever since his debut in 1973. His work is best known on the J9 series; a show revolving around three mecha anime series. Sadly, it was announced via one of his project's, (Galaxy Divine Wind Jinraiger), Twitter. Announcing Yamamoto's passing on November 25th at the age of 71.
It is with a heavy heart to share that famed Mobile Suit Gundam writer, Yu Yamamoto, has passed away. Hit the jump for all of the details.
A private funeral was held where his daughter, Mio Ueno, was chief mourner. While his death was quite a blow to the industry, the best way to truly pay respects is to celebrate what he left behind in life. This includes his anime project that was mentioned above, which acts as a tie in to the J9 series. While with his passing, his show "Jinrai Talk", which talks about the upcoming project, has an undecided future. However if fans want to see more of his work his writings can be found in dozens of shows including Gatchaman II and Zendarman. Fans can also find novels written under his alias Amamiya Kyoichiro or his scripts for Ultraman Cosmos and Ultraman Tiga Gaiden. Share your thoughts on this titan's passing in the comments.
