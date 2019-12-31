MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY Anime Film Hits Japan Theaters In July
A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway (Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway) project has revealed a July 23 release in Japan.
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is a 3-part 1989 light novel series from Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino and is a loose sequel to Char's Counterattack. A 3-part film adaptation was announced by Sunrise last November to celebrate the Gundam franchise's 40th Anniversary. The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway anime film will be the first of three anime films (with each installment presumably adapting one light novel). A special Gundam event on March 24 at Zepp Diver City in Tokyo will reveal the film's cast and theme song artist.
The film follows Hathaway Noa, the son of Federation ship captain Bright Noa from Char's Counterattack. It deals with his transformation into the terrorist Mafty and his fght against the Earth Federation Forces. Gundam franchise stalwart Shukou Murase is directing the project from a script adapted by fellow Gundam veteran Yasuyuki Mutou, while Hiroyuki Sawano will serve as music composer.
At the beginning, images from “Char’s Counterattack” revealing the rivalry and final battle between Amuro and Char are shown with the theme song “BEYOND THE TIME (Over the Moebius skies)”. Then, hearing a piece of Hiroyuki Sawano’s background music, we see originally animated clips from this movie “Hathaway”, including new battle scenes, and meet the protagonist Hathaway Noa as well as the main characters such as Gigi Andulcia and Kenneth Sleg for the first time. As the saga continues from “Char’s Counterattack” to “Hathaway”, these images evoke a next-gen reformation, along with the catch copy “His flash is the hope of humanity.”
