MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: HATHAWAY Has Released A Brand New Trailer

Twelve years after the Second Neo Zeon war, the newest Gundam film trilogy Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway; focuses on the son of Bright Noa. His son, Hathaway, secretly operates as leader of a terrorist outfit that desires to assassinate the leaders of the Earth Federation. The film is one of the newest projects coming from the franchise, and serves as a sequel to the original Mobile Suit Gundam series. The film acts as a sort of continuation to Char's Counterattack- Beltorchika Children.



Recently, a brand new trailer for the first film in the trilogy was released that showed of new footage to the film. The trailer features clips of Amuro Ray and Char Aznable, before setting up the new cast and animation. The series promises to really raise the stakes of the universe, while also showing how important legacy and history will play in the trilogy. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway will release the first film, in Japan, on July 23rd!