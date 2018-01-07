MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Meets Nintendo's METROID In This Artist's Incredible Concept Fan-Art
Two of the most famous armoured mech-suits are those of Mobile Suit Gundam and the Nintendo game series Metroid - so naturally somebody has taken it upon themselves to smash them together.
Ever wondered what an amalgamation of Metroid and Mobile Suit Gundam would look like? Well, wonder no longer as an artist recently took to Twitter to show off such a crossover. Check it out...
An artist, who goes by Zenkiro on Twitter, recently posted their artwork of a Gundam-Metroid crossover. The incredible piece shows Samus' iconic armour with a new paint-job of red and white with shades of blue and yellow thrown in, a snazzy new visor, and stylish V-shaped helmet piece - all which mimic the RX-78-2 of Mobile Suit Gundam.
Check out Zenkiro's tweet below:
The artwork is indisputably incredible and it certainly makes the mind wonder if such a crossover could ever feasibly happen - perhaps even as a skin in Nintendo's upcoming Super Smash Bros. game.
What do you think of the artwork? Would you like to see a legitimate crossover between the two iconic series?
