MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Meets Nintendo's METROID In This Artist's Incredible Concept Fan-Art

Ever wondered what an amalgamation of Metroid and Mobile Suit Gundam would look like? Well, wonder no longer as an artist recently took to Twitter to show off such a crossover. Check it out...

An artist, who goes by Zenkiro on Twitter , recently posted their artwork of a Gundam-Metroid crossover. The incredible piece shows Samus' iconic armour with a new paint-job of red and white with shades of blue and yellow thrown in, a snazzy new visor, and stylish V-shaped helmet piece - all which mimic the RX-78-2 of Mobile Suit Gundam. Two of the most famous armoured mech-suits are those ofand the Nintendo game series- so naturally somebody has taken it upon themselves to smash them together.An artist, who goes by, recently posted their artwork of acrossover. The incredible piece shows Samus' iconic armour with a new paint-job of red and white with shades of blue and yellow thrown in, a snazzy new visor, and stylish V-shaped helmet piece - all which mimic the RX-78-2 of

The artwork is indisputably incredible and it certainly makes the mind wonder if such a crossover could ever feasibly happen - perhaps even as a skin in Nintendo's upcoming Super Smash Bros. game.



What do you think of the artwork? Would you like to see a legitimate crossover between the two iconic series?