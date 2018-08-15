MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Latest Teaser Drops Today Ahead Of Japanese Release Date!

The latest teaser for the anticipated feature film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative (NT), was released today in anticipation for its eventual theatrical debut.

Sunrise has just released a new teaser for their upcoming feature film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative (NT). The film is part of the overarching Gundam series, gaining heavy influences from Phoenix Hunting, the 11th novel in the Gundam Unicorn series. The screenplay was written by Harutoshi Fukui, who also wrote both the book and manga series, as well as featuring character designs from four artists who have all extensively worked on at least a couple different Gundam series: Kumiko Takahashi, Hajime Katoki, Se Jun Kim, and Eiji Komatsu.



The film takes place after the events of the manga and book series, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, and no spoilers here, but just one year after that series ended, the Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex re-emerges.





Here is the latest teaser for the film:







Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative (NT) is expected to hit Japanese theaters this Winter on November 30, 2018. There is no word on a date for an English dubbed or subbed version, but chances are a subtitled version will release at the earliest, sometime in 2019.

