MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Sunrise Is Streaming Many Of Its Classic Series For Free

There are multitudes of series for Mobile Suit Gundam, and now, those series will be streaming for free on Youtube! Hit the jump for more details!

For many fans of Gundam around the world; it can be hard to find complete seasons of some of the more hard to find series in the franchise. However, this dilemma has officially been quelled thanks to Sunrise and Youtube giving fans a whole channel dedicated to Gundam! As of now, since the channel went live, fans can watch the first three episodes of all 22 series, for free! The best news was that, with time episodes 3-13 of Gundam 00, G Gundam, and Iron-Blooded Orphans, with new episodes every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.







Fridays, will be showing new episodes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series! August 1st, 8th and 15th will be showing episodes 3-9, 10-17 and 18-25 of Gundam Build Fighters, respectively. August 22nd, 29th and Spetember 5th will also be showing episodes,2-9, 10-17 and 18-25 of Gundam Build Fighters Try, respectively as well. The episode interval will also be continuing its trend by releasing episodes of Gundam Build Divers on September 12th,19th and 26th. The excitement for an entire streaming channel doesn't stop there, as the upcoming Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE will be setting up to strema its new episodes in October. Excited for the new streaming channel? Going to binge all of the Gundam you can? Share your thoughts in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE