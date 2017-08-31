MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THUNDERBOLT Gets Special Edition Blu-ray For Second Season

With the upcoming release of season 2 of Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt, new promos have been released for the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack of special edition which includes 4 epsiodes with additional scenes! The official website has also shared a second promo for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower, which will be released globally on November 18. As a treat for those who plan to attend Anime NYC, they will be able to check out a special premiere screening on November 19 for two weeks! Until then, check out all the gathered promos and information on the next few pages down below!Check out the new promo video released earlier this week down below. We also have the promo art for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Bandit Flower, as well as the box art for the special edition, and a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt season two after hitting "Next". Make sure and check it out!

