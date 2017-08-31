MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THUNDERBOLT Gets Special Edition Blu-ray For Second Season

With the upcoming release of season 2 of Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt, new promos have been released for the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack of special edition which includes 4 epsiodes with additional scenes! The official website has also shared a second promo for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: Bandit Flower, which will be released globally on November 18. As a treat for those who plan to attend Anime NYC, they will be able to check out a special premiere screening on November 19 for two weeks! Until then, check out all the gathered promos and information on the next few pages down below!
Check out the new promo video released earlier this week down below. We also have the promo art for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Bandit Flower, as well as the box art for the special edition, and a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt season two after hitting "Next". Make sure and check it out!
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Bandit Flower Compilation Film PV2 from Louie XII on Vimeo.
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Bandit Flower Box Art
Here is the artwork that will be featured on the Outer box for the Blu-ray/DVD Combo pack! Followed by the artwork for the sleeve of the pack.
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2 Promo Clip
Here is the new English dub promotion for the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt for your viewing pleasure! In this video we meet some of our characters and villains for the second season. We see some of the action and get all the details of things we should know before heading into the second season!
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2 Synopsis:
In the Universal century 0079, the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon forces are involved in a battle within the Sector of lightning during the one year war. This section of space, known for his constant attacks of electricity, is a deadly battle field, because the pilot of the Federation Io Fleming leads an attack on the ACE of Zeon Daryl Lorenz and his squad of snipers. With the combatants from both sides proving to be formidable soldiers, neither party is willing to back down, fighting strategically between colonies.
