SD GUNDAM: New Anime And Comic Series Announced For The Property

SD Gundam is a mecha series on the smaller scale of what many fans of Gundam are accustomed to. Now there is a new series and 2 new comic stories coming out!

A new Gundam project was unveiled on the gundam.info site, with the help of Sunrise and Bandai Spirits, and this time the project will be surrounding the SD propert, super-deformed. The series will be called SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden. The new project will consist of an anime, comics and model kits. The series will tell its own version of the Chinese historical novel, Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The series will be releasing its animation in July in 14 countries and a trailer can be seen below!





The two comic projects will be releasing around April and the synopsis can be read right here! " Repeated warfare has destroyed countries that once prospered gloriously, leaving the land in ruins. Just when revival is in sight, an epidemic of the mysterious Yellow Zombie Virus breaks out. The virus carriers lose themselves and start attacking people. The survivors are forced to live inside fortified cities for protection After the Yellow Zombie Virus epidemic, people have surrounded their territories with high walls in order to keep out the infected. In the limited area that they live in, the only thing people can rely on is a form of energy known as "Trinity." However, this finite energy has caused social stratification and much conflict. Each fortified city is isolated by walls, and each country is ruled by a lord. However, behind closed walls, the lord Dong Zhuo has been acting in an outrageous manner since the passing of the previous lord. As if drawn together by destiny, Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam meets Guan Yu Nu Gundam and Zhang God Gundam and decides to save the world. Eventually, the passion of the three young men will bring about great change in the world. The new heroes unveil a new chapter in history."