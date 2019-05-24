Toonami Announces That MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE ORIGIN Will Premiere This July At Momocon 2019
There will be another new addition to the Toonami line-up beginning in July as the Toonami PreFlight Panel at Momocon 2019 has revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin will premiere July 6th. The TV anime is an adaptation of the 23 volume manga of the same name, which was published in the Gundam Ace manga magazine beginning in 2001.
Following in the footsteps of Iron-Blooded Orphans and Unicorn, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin will be the third Gundam series to air during the modern era of Toonami.
The TV anime adaptaion was produced by Sunrise and released as 6 OVA (orignal video animation) episodes that consisted of 60-minutes each. Recently, a recompilation of the OVAs was repackaged as a 13-episode TV anime series, which is what will be airing on Toonami. The events of the series shows the early life of Casval Rem Deikun, better known as the infamous Gundam pilot, Char Aznable who would go to serve as the antagonist of the first Gundam series, Amuro Ray.
The series also marks the final anime of director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko (who also wrote and illustrated the manga) who announced his retirement last year.
U.C. 0068 – Zeon Zum Deikun suddenly dies while giving his speech to declare the Autonomous Republic of Munzo’s independence from the Earth Federation. As Munzo falls in turmoil while the House of Zabi rises to power, Deikun’s children Casval and Artesia flee the colony to Earth. In the years to come, Casval and Artesia live in secret while the Principality of Zeon develops its military power before finally declaring war in January U.C. 0079.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]