Two Classic GUNDAM Series Set For Blu-Ray Release.
Many fans have fond memories of tuning in to watch two hit Gundam series. G Gundam and Gundam Seed; now thank to Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment, we will be getting these series back on the small screen with blu-ray box set releases! During Anime Expo, this past weekend, we were given some more details on the release of the Mobile Fighter G Gundam blu-ray release that was announced in the middle of 2017. We now have word that we can expect the series to release an ultra edition blu-ray set for the 2018 holiday season!
Right Stuf is set to release two classic Gundam series later this year and in 2019! Hit the jump for all of the details of what's to come!
There was also news of a blu-ray release for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed; which would also be getting an ultra edition blu-ray set. We can expect his box set to release sometimes in 2019. It was also confired, from an announcement made in 2017, that Seed and Seed Destiny would also be receiveing brand new English dubs while G Gundam would also be releasing its english dub in their respective box sets. Excited for the news? G Gundam's box set is set to release at the end of 2018; While we can expect the Seed box set to come in 2019.
