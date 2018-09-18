Video-Game NEW GUNDAM BREAKER Will Assemble On PC Next Week, Bandai Namco Announces

Bandai Namco recently took to social media to announce the release date for, the most recent video-game based on the popular anime series Mobile Suit Gundam , New Gundam Breaker . Find out more...

took to Twitter to announce the PC port's release date. The newest video-game based on anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, New Gundam Breaker was first released on the PlayStation 4 back in June - and suffered from a less than standard launch. On account of the game's initial poor reception, many had assumed that Bandai Namco had quietly snuffed the PC release - apparently not, as; the studio recentlyto announce the PC port's release date.

Newtypes! It's time to suit up once again when NEW GUNDAM BREAKER releases for Steam on PC on September 24th, @ 3PM PST! Get ready to gear up into your favorite mobile suits and build, customize, and battle with your GUNPLA! #newgundambreaker #steamrelease pic.twitter.com/S0GnMcr8pf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 17, 2018

The PC version of New Gundam Breaker will be available from September 25th and be wholly up to date with the PlayStation 4 version. On top of this, it's said that the PC will flat-out be an all-round better experience than that of the console, as it features: improved input and camera performance, more radio chat options, and expanded multiplayer options. It'll include two, new battlefields: "Class Room" and "Student Boardroom".



A price hasn't yet be revealed by Steam, but the PlayStation 4 version costs $40, so expect it to be around that range. However, Bandai did make sure to reassure fans that all future DLC content will be free-of-charge.



Will you be playing New Gundam Breaker on PC next week? If you've already played the game, what did you think of it?

New Gundam Breaker assembles on PC on September 24th. It's already out on PlayStation 4.