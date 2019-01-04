Voice Actress Ayumi Fujimura Has Ended Her Career Indefinitely Due To'Various Circumstances'

Well known voice actress from Ken Productions, Ayumi Fujimura, is ending her career and we have no idea why this is happening, exactly.

Not everyone knows who Ayumi Fujimura is, but for those who do, they should know her as Pipirika from Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Mineva Lao Zabi from Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, Eiko Aizawa from Squid Girl, and more.

Now, from what we’ve come to understand, Fujumura is planning an indefinite stay away from work due to “various circumstances unknown to us. The folks at Ken Productions made the announcement on Monday, April 1, 2019, so we’re wondering if she’s either sick or pregnant.

We probably won’t have a broad idea of what’s happening for a long time to come, and that may come down to how much of a problem her circumstances are. For now, we can only pray she’s fine and hope in the future she’ll eventually return to work.